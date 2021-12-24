The Interior Ministry’s department in charge of suppressing organized and serious crime has pressed charges at the relevant Public Prosecutor’s Office against two Pakistani nationals, aged 27 and 29, suspected of migrant smuggling.

As the Ministry of Interior informed, on December 22, 2021, after taking measures and activities on the highway Kumanovo – Tabanovce, police officers from the department in charge of suppressing organized and serious crime found 40 migrants in abandoned buildings in the village of Gorno Kojnare, Kumanovo region. Of these, 21 were from India, 15 from Syria, two from Pakistan, and one each from Morocco and Turkey. Three of them were minors.

When taking measures, it was determined that the two Pakistani nationals who were part of the group, organized the group and for financial compensation they had to organize an illegal crossing of the Macedonian-Greek border.