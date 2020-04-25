Two patients, aged 25 and 36, died from the coronavirus over the past two days, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The 36 year old patient was from Gostivar. He did not have prior illnesses, except that he was obese, and was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in an exceptionally bad state, the Ministry said.

The other patient was from Skopje. He died on Thursday but the death is being repored as caused by Covid-19 today, after the second positive test. He had Down Syndrome and was treated for three days before dying. This brings the epidemic death toll in Macedonia to 59.

The Ministry conducted 728 tests over the past 24 hours and had 41 news cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1.367. Most of the new cases were in Skopje (17), followed by Kumanovo and Prilep with eight each.

There are currently 97 patients treated in two clinics in Skopje, and 13 of them are on mechanical ventilation. There are also eight patients treated in the hospitals in Bitola and Stip, one of which is in serious condition.