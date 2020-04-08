The Healthcare Ministry reported that two patients who had contracted the coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours.

One of them is a 44 year old man who found dead in his apartment in the city of Kavadarci, and was afterwards confirmed as a Covid-19 case. The other patient was from Kumanovo and was 73 years old.

Five patients were discharged from the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinins and four were admited with the virus. There are seven patients in the clinic who are currently on assisted ventilation, the Ministry informed. Four Covid-19 patients are treated at the Stip hospital, and four more in Bitola.

Testing confirmed 18 new cases of the virus throughout the country, out of that, 7 were in Skopje and four in Prilep. The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 617.