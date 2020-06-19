After the coronavirus scare in the Gynecology clinic in Skopje, tests showed that only two expectant mother are have Covid-19. Fifteen patients were tested in total.

One of the positive women is kept in an isolated room, while the other was just recently admitted from Tetovo.

The clinic said that it also has a doctor and three nurses ordered into self-isolation after concerns that they were in contact with the virus. Four other staff members returned to work after being in isolation.

A patient from a powerful Albanian family recently lied to the doctors about her contacts and was treated at this and several other gynecology clinics before eventually diagnosed with Covid-19. After the scandal, it was determined that the page of her admittance survey in which she falsely stated that she does not have any family members who are Covid-19 positive was stolen from the records. The false statement could lead to criminal charges.