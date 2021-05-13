Two people have been killed in a gunfight on Wednesday night in Skopje’s Butel 2 district, and unofficially they are people from the so-called Kamber gang which in the Skopje underground is considered to be close to SDSM, writes Netpres.

In the gunfight, one person was killed on the spot, and one was seriously injured and was immediately transferred to the Skopje clinics, where, according to still unconfirmed information, died of his injuries.