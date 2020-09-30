Out of 1,697 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 194 new cases were registered in Macedonia, 158 patients recovered, and two died, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Two people passed away, an 80-year old patient from Prilep and a 54-year old patient from Veles.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-77, Kumanovo-9, Debar-3, Stip-5, Prilep-11, Tetovo-16, Struga-3, Veles-5, Bitola-6, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-3, Gostivar-5, Gevgelija-1 , Strumica-9, Kriva Palanka-3, Radovis-6, Kocani-10, Probistip-3, Berovo-1, Valandovo-3, Vinica-3, Delcevo-2, Sveti Nikole-5, Kicevo-2, Negotino-1.

The Public Health Institute registered today 158 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 17,977 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 14,959 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 739. At the moment, there are 2,279 active cases across the country, of which 727 in the capital Skopje.