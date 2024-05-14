This afternoon, two people were killed in a shooting in Stajkovci, Skopje, Focus reported.
According to unofficial information, an older man killed his brother and sister-in-law, after which he stabbed himself. He is currently hospitalized in “Sveti Naum Ohridski” hospital.
Macedonia
Two people were killed in Stajkovci
This afternoon, two people were killed in a shooting in Stajkovci, Skopje, Focus reported. According to unofficial information, an older man killed his brother and sister-in-law, after which he stabbed himself. He is currently hospitalized in “Sveti Naum Ohridski” hospital.
Comments are closed for this post.