Two separate sets of coronavirus linked restrictions are on the agenda today. The Government is expected to discuss a proposal to close all shops after 23h, to ban all public events, halve seating capacity in public transportation and have public sector employees work in shifts or from home.

The Parliament will debate a strict set of mask mandates, which wil lbe made mandatory even when by yourself in the open and a ban on home gatherings with more than four visitors.

The proposals are made as the number of coronavirus cases keeps spiking. Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce warned that if after these restrictions the numbers keep rising, the Government will re-introduce the curfews.