The report of Transparency International according to the Global Corruption Perception Index 2021 ranks Macedonia among the most corrupt countries in Europe and in the world. Macedonia is on the 87th place out of a total of 180 with 39 points out of a possible 100 and is improving by four places compared to the previous year.

The country has the same number of points as Colombia, Ethiopia, Guyana, Kosovo, Morocco, Suriname, Tanzania and Vietnam, and according to the government it is good and is due to the prosecution of government officials.

The best ranking of our country in the last six years. We are in 87th place with 39 index points, in 2020 we were ranked 111th with 35 index points. In terms of the region, we also have the greatest progress, and on the list of Transparency behind us are Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, said SDSM.

Only six years ago, the same SDSM for the same report of Transparency International claimed that it was an indicator that corruption was a serious problem in Macedonia.

Then Macedonia shared 66th place with Sao Tome and Principe.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries and territories in the world according to the level of corruption in the public sector, and the results show a scale from zero, which means high corruption up to 100 when it comes to a very clean country or territory in terms of corruption.