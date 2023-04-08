Two small quakes registered near Mavrovo Macedonia 08.04.2023 / 12:41 Two earthquakes were registered in Macedonia this morning. The two relatively weak quakes (at around 2 Richter degrees) were centered near lake Mavrovo. One was shallow and the other hit at 7 kilometers deep. Mavrovoquake Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 04.03.2022 Constitutional Court will decide the fate of the illegally built Mavrovo villas Macedonia 03.01.2022 Mass brawl between Macedonians and Kosovans in the ski resort of Mavrovo News 13.12.2021 Moderately strong earthquake felt in the southern parts of Macedonia Macedonia News VMRO-DPMNE will not participate in the constitutional amendments group Turkish drug trafficker wanted in Belgium arrested at the Skopje airport Yesterday’s gunfight in Skopje was caused by argument in a bread line during the Ramadan fast Defense Minister Petrovsk confirms that her psychiatric report that was published is accurate Spasenovski: There is fear that Bulgaria will keep blocking us even after the Constitution is amended No-go zone near Skopje left without electricity Mickoski promises to help improve the lot of the Roma community in Macedonia Nikoloski: It’s time that the Macedonians gained something – Macedonia as our nation state .
Comments are closed for this post.