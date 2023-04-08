Macedonia

Yesterday’s gunfight in Skopje was caused by argument in a bread line during the Ramadan fast

The reason for the gunfight in Skopje’s Cair district yesterday was an argument between Muslims observing the Ramadan fast, who were queuing for bread. Two groups, of two and four men, got into a fight while waiting in front of a bakery, that was selling bread to the people breaking the fast. The...