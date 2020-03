Two army members were found positive to the coronavirus, the Macedonian Army said. Both were assigned to the Skopje army barracks, one of them working in the cantina, which prompted an urgent disinfection of the facility.

The cantina will be closed for 24 hours and all staff will be replaced once it reopens.

It’s believed that in both cases the virus was brought by family members who were abroad. For the past few days they were in self-isolation.