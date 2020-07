After a major spike in new coronavirus cases in the city of Sveti Nikole, local authorities have ordered two textile mills to close for the weekend.

So far, 45 workers tested positive. Cramped working conditions in textile mills have contributed to a similar outbreak in near-by Stip. In just one day, after the mass testing in Sveti Nikole, there were 23 new cases found in the small city. Local officials say that 80 percent of the cases are asymptomatic.