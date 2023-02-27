Macedonian citizens don’t see current Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski turning the economy around. The latest poll conducted by Market Vision for MKD.mk shows that only 19.3 percent see Kovacevski improving he economy, while 67.8 percent don’t see this happening.

Of the 1,200 citizens who were polled, economic issues were named as the worst problem in the country by 51.1 percent of citizens. Only 20 percent expect that their living standards will improve in the next six months.