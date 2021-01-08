Seventy percent of the citizens are not satisfied with the work of the City of Skopje mayor Petre Silegov, shows a survey that “Skopje Info” conducted in the past period through the news portal, in which 1,250 people participated.

Out of the total number of participants, 875 said they are not satisfied with the work of the Skopje mayor, and 375 said they are satisfied with what has been done so far.

Petre Silegov was elected mayor in the local elections held in 2017. He then won 141,164 votes, beating his opponent Koce Trajanovski. More than a week ago, in an interview with the “Sakam da kazam” news portal, he said that he plans to run for his second term in the local elections that are to be held in the fall.

