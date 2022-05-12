Two white wolf cubs born in the Skopje ZOO Macedonia 12.05.2022 / 14:50 Two white wolf cubs were born in the Skopje ZOO. They are the latest addition to the ZOO, where recently a lama, lemurs, and a camel were born, as well as the first two lion cubs born in Skopje in more than 20 years. lionwolf Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.03.2022 Three lion cubs born in the Skopje ZOO Macedonia 28.08.2020 Chaka the albino lion prevented a robbery in the Skopje ZOO Macedonia News Pendarovski attends the Resolute Response exercise Corona report: 89 new cases diagnosed Dimitrov is pursuing his own, separate foreign policy, as he ramps up his rivalry with Bujar Osmani Unruly scenes during the oppositions’ filibuster in Parliament yesterday US pressure on Bulgaria over Macedonia seems to be having effect Nikoloski attends the 40 under 40 conference of the Friends of Europe in Zagreb Mickoski accuses DUI of corruption linked to the large Corridor 8 project VMRO-DPMNE will win 61 seats in the next elections, and will not allow DUI to control Macedonian politics any longer .
