On this day two years ago, a fatal bus crash happened on the Skopje-Tetovo highway, near the village of Laskarci, in which 16 people were killed and over 30 passengers were injured. Even after two years, the people of Gostivar remember the tragic event with great sadness. The bus of the company “Durmo Tours” carrying 51 passengers from Skopje to Gostivar, drove off the Tetovo-Skopje highway embankment and plunged into a small ravine, landing upside down.

The owner of the bus company “Durmo Tours”, the person in charge of transport in the company and the bus driver are accused of committing serious crimes against the security of people and property in traffic, while three employees of the technical inspection station are accused of complicity in the same act.

The trial is still ongoing.