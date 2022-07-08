The United States respects the right of Macedonian citizens for peaceful expression of opinions and views while urging for restraint from any violence at the protests in Skopje, the State Department told MIA.

They pointed out that the accession of Macedonia to the EU is a significant factor for strengthening security in Europe and for overall collective security.

The US is a strong supporter of Macedonia’s integration into the EU. We believe that the future of the Western Balkans is unreservedly in the EU. The process of expansion promotes long-term peace, stability and prosperity throughout the region, said a spokesman for the State Department.

They reminded that Macedonia has completed the basic tasks, and that now it is time to move on to the next stage of the accession process.