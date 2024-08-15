Former UCK fighter from Kosovo Blerim Ramadani fled from house arrest in Macedonia and is presumably back in Kosovo.

Ramadani was detained last month on a Serbian arrest warrant circulated through Interpol, which blamed Ramadani of war crimes during the 1999 Kosovo war. This put Macedonia in a position to navigate demands from both neighboring countries, as Kosovo insisted that Ramadani is returned and Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic pressed the demand for his extradition.

An ethnic Albanian judge decided that Ramadani can be released into house arrest, pending a decision on the extradition request, even though it was widely understood that he will quickly flee the country. The house arrest order was set until August 16th, and Ramadani fled from the home of his relatives shortly before the deadline.