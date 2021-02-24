British Ambassador Rachel Galloway said that the laws in Macedonia are good, but that the country needs to show better implementation to reassure citizens in the rule of law. Galloway was asked about the scandal involving former security chief Saso Mijalkov, who fled the police on Sunday, before reappearing on Tuesday.

During a visit to Stip, Galloway said that it is important to pay more attention to such cases so that the citizens can have greater trust in the institutions. She called that all such cases are resolved.