UK Minister for Europe and Americas Wendy Morton will arrive in the Republic of Macedonia for a two day visit on Wednesday. As part of her visit, she will attend the first Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement (PTCA) council meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that will strengthen UK-Macedonia trade links.

According to the British Embassy, the United Kingdom and Macedonia signed the Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement in December 2020 in order to strengthen the possibility of trade cooperation after the United Kingdom left the EU.

During the visit, the British Minister will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and the Minister of Environment Naser Nuredini. She will also visit the British Council “Schools for 21st Century” project and meet with civil society organizations working to protect the environment, promote human rights, gender equality, the inclusion of people with disabilities and media organizations.

This is the second visit of the UK Minister for Europe and Americas to Skopje, after her participation in the meeting of Foreign Ministers within the Berlin Process in 2020.