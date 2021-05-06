UK recognized Macedonian driver licenses Macedonia 06.05.2021 / 12:49 Starting on May 20th, the United Kingdom will recognize Macedonian driver licenses. Until now, the UK required an international license. Macedonian license owners who have regulated their permanent stay in the UK can apply for British permits. ukdriver license Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 28.02.2021 British citizens caught trying to enter Macedonia with fake PCR tests Macedonia 21.12.2020 Infectious Diseases Commission proposes mandatory 14-day self-isolation for UK travelers World 23.05.2020 French Navy filmed escorting illegal migrants to the British coast Macedonia News Zaev insists that no amnesty is given to the April 27th defendants, but is open to a retrial EU enlargement: Zaev hopes Macedonia will remain in group with Albania, wants to negotiate with Radev and the caretaker Government of Bulgaria Zaev confirms a payment was made in the Chinese vaccine deal Corruption watchdog confirms that Zaev and Filipce paid 7.8 million USD to a shell company in a failed vaccine scheme US Ambassador Baily warns that corruption is the biggest challenge facing Macedonia Constitutional Court will review the way in which the 2020 public prosecutor’s law was adopted Macedonians party in Vranje as they express gratitude to Serbia for providing vaccines Branko Crvenkovski begins his political comeback through Facebook? .
