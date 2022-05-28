Ukraine hopes that Macedonia will recognize the Russian crimes as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Macedonians, like no other in Europe, probably understand what it means to be humiliated for their identity, said Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmitro Kuleba, at a joint press conference with his Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani.

I would like to express hope that the Parliament of Macedonia will make a decision to recognize the Russian crimes in Ukraine as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Osmani visited the city of Irpin and saw what was happening. Macedonians, probably like no one in Europe, understand what it means to be humiliated for their identity, for their language, for their culture. That is exactly what we are experiencing now. Russia does not only hate the neighboring state of Ukraine, Russia is destroying the Ukrainian identity, it hates it and wants to destroy the Ukrainian language, it wants to destroy Ukraine, Kuleba said.