The UN mission in Skopje has denied VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski claim that UN placed our country in a group of countries that have no clear restrictions on the admission of persons from other countries and that measures against coronavirus at border crossings are not restrictive enough.

The UN has not released any assessment of government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We kindly ask all political parties in Macedonia to refrain from using our name in the political discussions. Globally and locally, we are all facing a joint enemy in COVID-19 and it is our duty to act together and in the best interest of our society and to protect the lives of every individual in it, reads the UN’s reaction.