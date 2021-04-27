After strong reactions from the public, the bill on textbooks and other teaching and didactic materials in primary and secondary education has been withdrawn from the parliamentary procedure yesterday, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Antonio Milososki informed on Facebook.
Macedonia
Curfew moved to 9 pm, summer terraces of cafes and restaurants to work until 8:30 pm
At Tuesday’s session, the Government accepted the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and adopted the amendments to the Covid-19 related measures. As of Wednesday (April 28) the nationwide curfew will be moved to 9 pm and the summer terraces of cafes and restaurants will be...
