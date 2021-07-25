Under Zoran Zaev, Macedonia became synonymous with crime and corruption, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski, after the publication of the latest State Department investment report. The report is highly critical of Macedonia, citing reports of corruption of Government officials and the selective law enforcement activities aimed against political opponents.

We already know that instead of actual criminals, prosecutors go after journalists who are critical of the Government. We know about millions in procurement contracts abused by Dragi Raskovski, Zoran Zaev’s closest friend and associate. The Zaev family gets Government contracts everywhere, starting with the REK Bitola coal plant where we have a clear example of how public funds are pumped out into private pockets. We know that this case is reported to the Interior Ministry, and the investigation is kept in the bottom drawer. We know about the Prilep police commissioner, who shared thousands of pictures in the company of Oliver Spasovski and Zoran Zaev, arrested in a large drug bust organized by the DEA. The State Department report, like the Transparency International report before it, is not a matter of perception, but is the painful reality where SDSM brought us, Arsovski said.