UNESCO published its preliminary report on Ohrid, listing all the failures of central and local authorities in protecting this unique cultural and historic region. UNESCO is preparing to move Ohrid onto its list of endangered areas of cultural heritage because of the lengthy period of failures to protect the city, the lake and surrounding sites.

One of the key objections is uncontrolled urban development. During this process, old structures are rebuilt without paying attention to the style and tradition of Ohrid, and unsuitable additions are made such as solar panels on old houses and flashy cafe equipment on the cobbled city streets. UNESCO notes megalomaniac projects that endanger both the nature and the cultural heritage of the region. The use of unregulated landfills around Ohrid only adds to the degradation of Macedonia’s main tourist attraction.

UNESCO also calls for an end or re-routing of infrastructure projects. The international organization is adamantly opposed to the proposed marina in the Studenishte canal, which is an important wetland preserve. A call is made to reroute the planned railway line and the highway link to Kicevo, as well as the Bitola – Elbasan gas pipeline. UNESCO also asks that there are controls on the use of water from the lake for energy production – an important call given the dramatic drop in water levels in Ohrid and especially in lake Prespa.