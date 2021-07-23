The debate on the status of the Ohrid region in UNESCO is expected to be on the agenda today at the 44th session of the UN Committee on World Heritage, Education, Science and Culture, held in the Chinese city of Fuzhou.

Until the discussion on the situation in the Ohrid region as protected natural and cultural heritage of exceptional universal value, according to the planned agenda of the Committee there are five more items, so the decision on the draft report and the future status of protected cultural and natural heritage will probably be known during the day.

Earlier, over 34 organizations in Macedonia and Albania sent a letter to the World Heritage Committee requesting UNESCO to include the Ohrid region in the List of World Heritage in Danger.