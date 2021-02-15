The Union of High School Students has accepted the option to take two external and two internal exams from the state graduation examination, i.e. the third external exam to be internal. It, however, has set three conditions before the solution is fully accepted.
The organization demands the formation of a working group, which will include its representatives and officials from the State Exam Center as well as high school teachers with an official from the PM’s office at the helm.
We also mention that this model of taking the state graduation exam was already applied in our country from the academic year 2007/2008 to the academic year 2012/2013. In the OECD reports, the state graduation exam as part of the education system is positively assessed and we plan to further improve and enhance it, said the Ministry of Education and Science.
