The Independent union of professional soldiers of Macedonia began a protest in front of the Government building, where its members will remain in a tent city until the demands are met.

The union demands wage and benefits increases for the professional soldiers in the army. A key problem the union cites is that the Defense Ministry is not keeping its obligation to secure jobs for professional soldiers who have reached the age of 45 years. Under law, these soldiers must be re-assigned to other public sector institutions, to jobs that fit their qualifications, but they say that the Ministry has not been doing this over the past two years.