President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with Fatmir Bytyqi, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Economic Affairs, Coordination of Economic Affairs and Investment, Rachel Galloway, the British Ambassador, Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative and Rosana Dudzak, UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Macedonia regarding the process of drafting a National Development Strategy.

At the meeting, agreement was reached and synchronization of the initiative undertaken by President Pendarovski “MKD2030” with the process of creating the “2021-2041 National Development Strategy”.

The process will be based on the principles of national ownership, broad consultation, integration of existing EU integration processes and the 2030 Agenda, and innovation.