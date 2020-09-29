An unknown man broke into the home of doctor Velo Markovski yesterday evening.

When the incident occurred, the doctor’s wife was asleep in the home. She was woken by the man, who fled when he saw her.

Doctor Markovski, a renowned epidemiologist who has been one of the most trusted persons in the public sphere during the coronavirus epidemic, was recently named member of the Executive Committee of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

This prompted a chorus of allegations and denunciations from commentators affiliated with the ruling SDSM party, upset at doctor Markovski’s criticism of its handling of the epidemic.