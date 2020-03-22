The Government of the Republic of Macedonia decided at its 25th session held on March 21 to impose restriction on the movement of the people across country from 9 pm to 6 am, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect people. The restriction comes into force today.

From a criminal legal point of view, the Public Prosecutor’s Office informs the public that failure to comply with the restriction of movement means committing the crime – Failure to comply with health regulations during an epidemic of Article 206 of the Criminal Code.

Namely, this crime is punishable when during an epidemic one doe not adhere to the regulations or orders that impose measures for its suppression or prevention.

A natural person could face a fine or imprisonment of up to one year for not complying with the measures, while a legal person could face a fine of up to 30 million denars.