The Health Ministry has updated the list of countries and areas with a moderate and higher risk of COVID-19 on its website.

All information, measures, recommendations, press conferences, questions and answers in relation to the new virus are available on http://zdravstvo.gov.mk/korona-virus/

Foreigners arriving from high-risk countries are barred from entering the country, according to the latest government conclusions. The ban will not be enforced only if the passengers are able to provide a confirmation issued by a competent body that quarantine has been applied.

Also, citizens of Macedonia living in countries with moderate and higher risk of coronavirus are advised to postpone their trips to the country to a later date.