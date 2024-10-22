European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will briefly visit Macedonia on Thursday, as part of her Balkan tour, where she will be presenting the growth plan package worth a total of 6 billion EUR for six countries.

In Skopje, she will meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, and will have a joint press conference with Mickoski. This comes at a time when Macedonia is pushing for guarantees from the EU that the historic demands from Bulgaria will stop and the country will be allowed to open its accession talks. So far, the EU has been negative on the demand.