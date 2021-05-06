US Ambassador in Macedonia Kate Byrnes said that corruption is the biggest challenge the country faces, as it undermines the governance and the economic competitiveness and prospects of young people.

Byrnes made the statement during a signing ceremony of a 8.2 million USD grant from USAID with the Government of Macedonia, whose goal will be to reduce corruption, improve economic competitiveness and increase youth contributions to society.

The Ambassador similarly warned about the problem Macedonia has with corruption after the Transparency International report ranked the country 111th in the world in terms of fighting corruption – its worst ranking ever. This was followed by several major scandals, including the seizure of 200 kilograms of marijuana apparently originating from a farm owned by the ruling Zaev family and the revelation that the Interior Ministry was issuing passports to major regional criminals.