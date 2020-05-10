US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes advised that now is not the best time to hold elections, and that they should take place once conditions are met.

In her interview with “Nezavisen Vesnik”, Byrnes says that as Macedonia is a parliamentary democracy, it should have a fully functional Parliament and a representative Government in time for the expected second phase of the coronavirus crisis. According to the Ambassador, it is reasonable to expect that elections will be held once conditions allow for their safe conduct and this should be agreed by party leaders, who are expected to meet in the coming days.

The US Ambassador said that the elections should be fair, transparent and safe.