US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes met with the group of members of Parliament who were expelled from VMRO-DPMNE after voting in favor of the imposed name “North Macedonia”. Byrnes said that she discussed the proposed law on state prosecutors with the group, which could help Zoran Zaev adopt the law without reaching an agreement with VMRO-DPMNE.

Held a productive meeting with group of independent MPs today about the importance of supporting continued reforms, including the Public Prosecutors’ Office Law, that advances the goals of rule of law, transparency, accountability and good governance, the Ambassador wrote in her Twitter post as she shared a photograph from the meeting.

The option to rely on this group for a law crucial to the rule of law in Macedonia is controversial. Three of them were charged with “terrorism” by prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska, and were publicly released from detention just as the first vote on the “name change” was coming up in Parliament. Once the vote was complete, they negotiated a selective amnesty for themselves. Others, such as Elizabeta Kanceska – Milevska, Zekir Ramcilovic and Vladanka Avirovic faced corruption charges against themselves or close friends/relatives. These charges are apparently shelved or the sentences greatly reduced after they voted “correctly”.