US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes said that she expects a peaceful transition of power following the April 12 elections. The Ambassador asked for a fair campaign and that the next Government remains committed to Euro-Atlantic integration.

We expect to see smooth and fair elections, we expect to see following the elections a smooth transition to a new Government that remains committed to implementing reforms that would take this country forward on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration. In this regard its incumbent on political leaders and candidates to focus on the issues, not on personal attacks, to allow space for good discussion and good discourse, and not for external and other internal influences that would seek to disrupt or denigrate the democratic processes, Ambassador Byrnes said, adding that the US Embassy will be closely following the elections.

Polls place the ruling SDSM party well behind the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, especially after the failed push to open EU accession talks even after the imposed name change, and after the numerous high level corruption scandals.

The Ambassador also called on the future Government, if led by VMRO-DPMNE, not to give up on the Prespa treaty that Zoran Zaev signed with Greece.

This is a real concern and citizens should not be confused or misled at what’s at stake in this process. It’s important to remember that good neighborly relations are a prerequisite for integration to Euro-Atlantic institutions, for the membership to NATO and the EU. We recognize that Prespa was a compromise, it required tough negotiations and concessions on all sides, but what Prespa did was ultimately unlock the path for “North” Macedonia to become a NATO ally and pursue its path to the EU, Byrnes added.

Byrnes spoke with the Sitel TV in an interview where she also asked the parties to approve a new law on state prosecutors before the elections. This became a serious priority for Macedonia given the spectacular meltdown of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, which is now spreading to other branches of the judiciary. Adopting the law is also seen as a pre-condition for Macedonia to be allowed to open EU accession talks, which were denied us in October 2019.