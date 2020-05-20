“360 Degrees” asked the US Embassy and the EU mission in Macedonia about their position regarding the political developments in the country.

We are closely following the discussion between the political leaders. Discussion should continue for the country to be able to organize elections and continue to fully address the consequences of Covid-19 crisis, says the EU mission.

US Ambassador Kate Byrnes says the interim government had a limited mandate and was supposed to be in power for a limited time before the election.