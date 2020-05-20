“360 Degrees” asked the US Embassy and the EU mission in Macedonia about their position regarding the political developments in the country.
We are closely following the discussion between the political leaders. Discussion should continue for the country to be able to organize elections and continue to fully address the consequences of Covid-19 crisis, says the EU mission.
US Ambassador Kate Byrnes says the interim government had a limited mandate and was supposed to be in power for a limited time before the election.
From the US perspective, it is reasonable to expect elections to be held as soon as conditions allow, bearing in mind the health and well-being of both voters and election board members. We do not foresee a new political crisis. There is currently an interim government. This government was supposed to be in power for a limited time before the elections. An unprecedented global pandemic has forced the postponement of the original date until conditions allow the elections to be rescheduled. The interim government has a limited mandate and no functioning Parliament. A fully empowered Government and a functioning Parliament are needed as soon as conditions allow, the US ambassador said.
