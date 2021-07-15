US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes met with DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti yesterday, “to discuss governance issues, rule of law, and the fight against corruption.. which are critical elements requiring all parties’ efforts, so (North) Macedonia can enter the EU and improve the lives of all citizens”.

Ahmeti added that they discussed DUI’s “green agenda” as the party born out of the Albanian terrorist movement NLA/UCK now insists that it is an environmentalist party. “The green agenda, inclusiveness and diversity are fully within DUI’s convictions”, Ahmeti said. Ahmeti also called for greater American involvement in the dispute between Bulgaria and Macedonia.