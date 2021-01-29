US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes wrote on Facebook that corruption threatens trust in each other and in government, in equitable justice, and the confidence to build, grow, and innovate economies.



Corruption threatens all elements that bind our societies—trust in each other and in government, belief in fairness and equitable justice, and the confidence to build, grow, and innovate economies. The 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index is a clear signal that fighting corruption remains a critically important task for Macedonia and a focus of our strategic partnership, wrote the US Ambassador.

Macedonia has been ranked 111th in the latest report of Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, along with BiH, Mongolia and Panama, the worst ranking since 2001, when the country was first ranked.