US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes said that the country should be allowed to open its EU accession talks as soon as possible. Asked about the plan to revive Macedonia’s “strategic partnership” talks with the US, Byrnes said that this is no substitute to full EU membership.

According to the Ambassador, Macedonia did the work it was supposed to do in order to join the EU and should become a member as soon as possible.

Macedonia is hoping that Bulgaria will lift its veto against the EU accession talks in June, but even if this happens, would still face a long accession process with likely additional vetoes.