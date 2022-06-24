The United States government has communicated its position regarding the uncertainty over the start of the EU accession negotiations with Macedonia following the failed EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels.

We believe that the credibility of the EU enlargement perspective is vital for the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans, the US State Department told MIA today.

It indicated that they continue to support the start of EU accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible.

At the Western Balkans-EU Summit yesterday in Brussels, Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski rejected the so-called French proposal in which a draft version of the opening of negotiations, bilateral issues between Macedonia and Bulgaria, are placed as a condition in the negotiation process for our country’s accession to the bloc.