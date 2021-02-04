The United States has begun deploying its cyber units around the world, and they have already been deployed to Montenegro, Macedonia and Ukraine, informed the Deputy Director of the National Coordination Centre for Computer Incidents (NCCCI), Nikolay Murashov, Russian News Agency TASS reports.

Under the pretext of protecting the infrastructure of the allies, US cyber units are currently being deployed around the world. According to official data from military departments, US cyber teams have dispatched experts to Montenegro, Macedonia and Ukraine, he said, noting that statements by US officials suggest that the list of countries is incomplete.

Murashov noted that US cyber teams openly acknowledge that these units have the power and means to carry out computer attacks, which are successfully used in practice against any information infrastructure which they deem poses a threat.