US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes met with Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce at a ceremony to deliver a portion of the coronavirus aid. The material includes masks and protective medical gear which the Ambassador said were produced in a textile factory in Prilep.
Pleased to join Osmani and Filipce to participate in the donation of personal protective equipment for health workers in Macedonia who are on the front lines against COVID-19. The items donated by the US Department of Defense were produced locally by the Comfy Angel company in Prilep, the Ambassador tweeted.
The Ambassador also sent out an open letter to tout the ties between Macedonia and the United States.
Alongside other friends and allies, the United States is doing its part to help the government here manage this unprecedented crisis. Last week, I was pleased to announce $1.1 million in grants to the World Health Organization and UNICEF to fight against COVID-19 in North Macedonia. These funds will be used to help prepare national laboratories for large-scale testing, train and equip teams to investigate cases and conduct contact tracing, help implement screening processes at the country’s borders, and enhance outreach to marginalized communities which could be particularly vulnerable if they experienced a large-scale outbreak, Ambassador Byrnes said.
