US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes met with Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce at a ceremony to deliver a portion of the coronavirus aid. The material includes masks and protective medical gear which the Ambassador said were produced in a textile factory in Prilep.

Pleased to join Osmani and Filipce to participate in the donation of personal protective equipment for health workers in Macedonia who are on the front lines against COVID-19. The items donated by the US Department of Defense were produced locally by the Comfy Angel company in Prilep, the Ambassador tweeted.

The Ambassador also sent out an open letter to tout the ties between Macedonia and the United States.