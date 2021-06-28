Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and US Ambassador Kate Byrnes will attend the handover of American donation – NBCD equipment for decontamination at the Cojlija military barracks near Petrovec.

The equipment is donated under the US Program 333 (three-three-three) and consists of two mass decontamination systems and two transport vehicles for these systems, which will arrive in stages.

After the handover of the donation, as announced, Minister Sekerinska and Ambassador Byrnes will give statements to the press.