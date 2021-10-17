Free, fair, transparent elections are essential to every strong democracy, the U.S. Embassy posted on Facebook.



Today we applaud the citizens of Macedonia who are exercising their right to this vital democratic principle in municipal elections across the country, reads the post of the U.S. Embassy.



People in Macedonia on Sunday are casting votes to elect mayors and council members of 80 municipalities in the country and the residents of Skopje are electing a mayor and a council of the capital.