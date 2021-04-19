The US Embassy welcomed the adoption of a four year National Anti-Corruption Strategy in the Parliament. The strategy was introduced after Macedonia recorded its worst ever ranking in the Transparency International report (111th in the world) and as it faces a number of major corruption scandals linked with the Zaev regime.

The U.S. Embassy welcomes parliament’s adoption of the 2021-2025 National Anti-Corruption Strategy. Now it’s time to focus on the strategy’s implementation and the important work ahead to fight corruption – a key focus of our strategic partnership, the Embassy said in a tweet.