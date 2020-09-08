This year we congratulate Macedonia on becoming the 30th member of NATO, and we applaud your country’s commitment to regional and global peace and security that is reflected in this tremendous achievement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement on Independence Day extending greetings and best wishes on behalf of the United States Government and the American people.

We are encouraged by the progress you made on the path towards EU membership and will continue to support your efforts to achieve European integration, he stresses.

Macedonia’s recent parliamentary elections, Pompeo adds, were peaceful and successful in unprecedented circumstances and we commend your pursuit of democratic ideals, transparency, and strengthened rule of law.

“Your accomplishments will help shape the future direction of the Western Balkans region,” the top US diplomats says in a statement posted on the Department of State’s website.