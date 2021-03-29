An analysis by the US Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation IHME shows that the number of coronavirus deaths in Macedonia will climb to close to 6,000 by the end of June.

The institute envisages three scenarios – the worst being a scenario with mass wearing of masks and a medium scenario which is actually the line along which Macedonia is now moving. According to the current medium scenario, Macedonia can expect over 5,700 victims from the epidemic by June 30. The optimistic scenario predicts about 5,270 victims by this period, while according to the worst case scenario – at the end of June we will exceed 6,000 victims, according to the IHME institute.

Worryingly, projections predict the death toll could approach 50 a day during April. According to the institute, the situation will improve at the end of April.